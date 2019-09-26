A&M looking to target Smith more in passing game

While the Texas Aggie football team struggled moving the ball on the ground last week, they did seem to have had more success through the air.

With a very experienced wide receiver position, true freshman Ainias Smith has worked his way into the line-up and made the most of his 7 receptions.

The Sugarland product already has a pair of touchdown catches and quarterback Kellen Mond is hoping to target him more in the coming games.

"I felt like he was ready," said A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Monday. "Kinda during fall camp we saw the type of play making he had and for somebody that young to kinda come in and work as hard as he was kinda surprising," concluded Mond.

A touchdown catch by Smith in the Arkansas game will make him the first A&M receiver to have TD receptions in three consecutive games.

The Aggies will battle Arkansas Saturday morning at 11AM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.