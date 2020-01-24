A&M product Ryan Palmer leads Farmers Insurance Open following 62 Friday

Ryan Palmer carded 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Palmer was sprinting toward a course record on the North until missing the fairway on the tough par-4 closing hole and making his only bogey of the round.

Tiger Woods began his day with four putts from 25 feet before settling for a 71 that leaves him six shots back.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the second straight week and headed for the practice range. Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, defending champion Justin Rose and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland also missed the cut.

