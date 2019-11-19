A&M to face 4th ranked team in 2019 on Saturday against No. 4 Georgia

The Texas A&M football team's four game winning streak saw them return to the Associated Press top 25 on Sunday, but the College Football playoff rankings still has the Aggies on the outside looking in.

Saturday afternoon they'll take on their 4th nationally ranked team this season in Georgia sitting at number 4 in this week's playoff rankings.

The knock against Jimbo Fisher's team is that they have not beaten a team with a winning record this year.

The Aggies wrapped up a three game home stretch at Kyle Field last Saturday with a 30-6 win over South Carolina.

The Maroon & White now stand 7-3 on the season as they get set to face fourth ranked Georgia Saturday in Athens.

It will be the Aggies first game against Georgia since joining the SEC in 2012.

"I'm a fan of away games so I am already looking forward to experiencing that new environment in Georgia. I know it is going to be super loud and that just gives me chills thinking about it. I just can't wait," said A&M Linebacker Anthony Hines III.

"I think that is pretty exciting and we've heard a lot about it that it's going to be pretty hostile so I think that adds a little bit more excitement for us on the road," added A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

While A&M's last trip to Athens came back in 1980, they last faced Georgia in the 2009 in the Independence Bowl that the Bulldogs won 44-20.

Saturday's game kicks off at 2:30 and can be seen in the Brazos Valley on KBTX-TV (Digital Channel 3.1, Sudden Link Channel 5)