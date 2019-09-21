A&M’s Hans Breaks Points Record but Aggies Fall to No. 3 Texas

Despite falling to Texas 3-0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-22), senior outside hitter Hollann Hans became Texas A&M’s record holder in points in the 25-point rally scoring era. Hans was just shy of a double-double, recording 18 kills, two service aces and nine digs to finish with 1,461.5 points. The senior passes Jazzmin Babers who most-recently held the record with 1,456.

Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis also finished in double-figures with 12 kills and three blocks, the fifth time this season finishing with double-digit kills.

Junior setter Camille Conner dished out 37 assists, while tallying three kills and a service ace. Senior libero Camila Gomez tallied eight digs and a service ace, while Makena Patterson had a team-high four blocks.

Texas’ Micaya White finished with 13 kills and Logan Eggleston had 10, leading the Longhorns to a .400 mark.

Set One

A&M started off strong, gaining a 5-2 lead and eventually went ahead 10-5 with a block by Treyaunna Rush and Mallory Talbert. Texas went on a 5-0 run to tie the set, but a kill by Hans and an ace by Karly Basham put the Aggies ahead 20-18. The Longhorns pulled within one, but Hans’ gave A&M a 22-20 lead, as Texas took its second timeout. Texas put together three consecutive points to tie the set at 23, before Lauren Davis gave the Aggies set point. The Longhorns went on another 3-0 run, taking the frame 26-24. Hans led the Aggies with six kills and a .417 mark.

Set Two

Hollann Hans continued her dominance with a kill and solo block to give the Aggies a 9-4 lead, as Texas called timeout. The Longhorns knotted the frame at 11, but A&M went ahead 17-12. The Aggies lead would slip away, as Texas tied the set at 23. Points traded back and forth, but Texas came back to take the set, 27-25. Hans continued to lead the charge with 12 kills, with Lauren Davis close behind with nine.

Set Three

The Aggies jumped out to a 7-2 lead, forcing Texas to call timeout. A&M went ahead by five, until Texas rattled off seven consecutive points to take a 17-15 advantage. The Aggies kept the set close with a kill by Lauren Davis, but the Longhorns took the third frame 25-22.

Texas A&M Post-Match Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening Statement

“It’s a great environment to put our team in front of. You want to gain experience and learn from winning and losing. We walk away knowing we have to finish. You know, our team executed at a high level. All three sets were 20 all and that’s when you have to execute at your best, but we didn’t do that. There’s definitely positive, but at the end of the day you have to finish.

On Hollann Hans setting another Texas A&M program record

“Hollann’s solid. She’s been a six rotation player and is a huge impact. She played well tonight.”

Up Next

Texas A&M returns home to open SEC play with Alabama on Tuesday, Sept. 24. First serve is set for 8 p.m. at Reed Arena.

