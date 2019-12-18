A&M's Lopez tabbed a Scholar All-American

Texas A&M standout Jimena Lopez was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

The junior midfielder became the fifth Aggie overall and the first since 2014 to earn the award. Two-time honorees Shea Groom and Meghan Streight garnered first-team recognition in both 2013 and 2014. Laura Probst was the first A&M player to garner the accolade, named to the second team in 2005. Rachel Shipley attained Scholar All-America Second Team status in 2009.

Lopez owns a 3.46 GPA in Psychology. On the field, she earned USC All-Southeast recognition in November.

In 2019, the Mexico City native ranked third in the nation and led the SEC with her single-season school record 15 assists. She tallied nine goals and 31 points, earning SEC Midfielder of the year and All-SEC First Team honors.

The Texas A&M Soccer standout has appeared in 62 matches during her Aggie career, including 49 starts. She has 49 points on 15 goals and 19 assists. Lopez made an immediate impact in Aggieland, scoring twice in the opening weekend to earn SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors in 2017.

Earlier this year, sophomore midfielder Macie Kolb, senior defender Callyn Walton and Lopez were named to the Division I Women's Soccer Academic All-District 7 Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in the other nationally recognized award that honors combined athletic and academic endeavors.

The Aggies have had three players earn Academic All-America® presented by CoSIDA, including Elisabeth Jones (2007), Rachel Shipley (2010) and Shea Groom (2014).

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 14-5-3 record. The Aggies earned their 25th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament.

To be eligible for selection to the USC Scholar All-America teams, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria: have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) throughout her career, start more than 50 percent of all games and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (i.e., all-conference) or contributions to the success of his/her team, and be a junior or above in academic standing at the current institution. Spots for four Scholar All-Region teams are then voted on by member coaches with first-team honorees from the four regions moving to the Scholar All-America ballot.