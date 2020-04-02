A&M's Marson stays in touch with parents in Italy during coronavirus pandemic

Texas A&M is a world class university both academically and athletically. Most athletic teams in Aggieland have international players on them. Guido Marson is a sophomore on the men's tennis team from Pordenone, Italy, and while most of us have only been dealing with COVID-19 for a couple of weeks. Guido has been living with its fear for months.

Guido is from Pordenone, Italy, located in the Northeast part of the country not far from Venice. While Italy has dealt with a lot of COVID-19 cases and some scary pictures from hospitals, Marson says his family is doing well.

"They're healthy," said Marson. "Obviously they are following the rules. They are staying at home and are just going out to take food and get groceries," added Marson.

Guido is disappointed that tennis season is over, and adapting to on-line classes, but this business major misses the personal instruction.

"Obviously I'd prefer to have the courses in class because it is easier to follow. I feel like the biggest issue of the on-line is that you are kinda on your own. You have the figure out the stuff on your own which on one side is good, but on the other side for tough courses like business ones it can be pretty challenging like comprehending the information," continued Marson.

Counting Guido, Texas A&M Men's Head Tennis Coach Steve Denton has five international student athletes that call Italy, France, Australia, Great Britain, and Bolivia home. They have all leaned on each other during what has wound up being a world wide corona virus pandemic.

"We're really close friends. We help each other. We live together so that certainly helps because if I was alone it would be for sure tougher," ended Marson.