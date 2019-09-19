A&M's Spiller doing his best to fill Corbin's shoes at running back

The Aggies' rushing attack took a hit two weeks ago when Jashaun Corbin suffered a hamstring injury and was lost for the year. That injury created an opportunity for Isaiah Spiller to step up and show his talents and he has gotten off on the right foot.

Last week against Lamar he posted his second 100 yard rushing game after reeling off 106 in the season opener against Texas State.

While Spiller picked up most of his yardage against the Bobcats on an 85 yard run. He proved his ability to be a punishing ball carrier last week rushing for a career high 116 yards on 14 carriers.

The true freshman out of Spring found the end zone twice for the first time in his Aggie career and his team-mates know the best is yet to come from No. 28.

"He's a great running back," said A&M offensive lineman Carson Green.

"It stinks what happened to Jashaun, but we're going to need him to step it up and he's going to do that job. He's got great vision it looks like. He can run the ball really well. He runs it hard, so I'm excited to see what happens," continued Green.

"He's a guy who can make one or two guys miss so those three yard runs turn into 11 or 12 yard runs. It's very big for our offensive play calling," said wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"I mean ya'll see it he's doing great! He's getting better every day and he is going to be special," added running back Jacob Kibodi.

"A lot of people didn't really know about him and he took a lot of people's eyes during fall camp so I'm real excited to see what he did last week and I think he'll have another good game this week," wrapped up quarterback Kellen Mond.

If Spiller does have another good game it would certainly be a big plus as the Aggies look to snap a two game losing streak to Auburn and beat the Tigers at Kyle Field for the first time in the history of the series.

Saturday's game will be broadcast by CBS (KBTX-TV in the Brazos Valley) and kick off at 2:30,

KBTX's award winning Aggie Game Day show will break down the game further from 1-2pm on Saturday live from Kyle Field on KBTX and lead into CBS' college football coverage that will begin at 2pm on 'Your Official Aggie Sports Station.'