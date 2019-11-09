Texas A&M’s Vacherot falls in Oracle ITA National Fall Championship Semifinal

Texas A&M tennis’ No. 45 Valentin Vacherot dropped a tight three set semifinal match up at the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Saturday at The Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Vacherot fell 6-3 in the first set to No. 4 Yuya Ito of Texas before forcing a third set with a 6-1 second set victory. After an early break in the third set, Vacherot was unable to return the favor and fell 6-3 in the final set.

The Aggies were the only SEC team to qualify three student-athletes to the final tournament of the fall and one of five teams nationally.

The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 men and 64 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s team and 32 women’s teams). In its third year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships, it is the lone event on the collegiate tennis calendar to feature competitors from all five divisions playing in the same tournament.

2019 Oracle ITA Fall Championships

The Tennis Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

Singles

First Round

No. 9 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 41 Charlie Broom (Dart) 6-4, 6-3

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 112 Rrezart Cungu (WF) 6-1, 6-4

Second Round

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 17 Adam Walton (UT) 6-0, 6-3

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Stefan Dostanic (USC) 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1

Round of 16

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 44 Sven Lah (Baylor) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (ret.)

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 28 Joseph Guillin (UCSB) 7-6(2), 6-0

Quarterfinals

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 8 Daniel Cukierman (USC) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 43 Richard Ciamarra (ND) def. No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6(5), 6-3

Semifinals

No. 4 Yuya Ito (Texas) def. No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Consolation

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 25 Tim Sandkaulen (OM) 6-3, 6-4

Second Round

No. 23 Alex Brown (ILL) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 7-6(5), 6-1