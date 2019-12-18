Achane to join Texas A&M Track & Field Program

Texas A&M announced the addition of Devone Achane to the track & field program after signing a National Letter of Intent with the Texas A&M Football team.

“Devon is a great addition to our program as well as the Texas A&M Football program,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “Coach Fisher and I have worked together a number of times, recruiting an athlete who has great speed, one who can compete in both sports. Devon is the best 200m athlete in the country. Anybody who has watched him play football knows that he has great speed and is tough. am excited for both programs and look forward to working with Coach Fisher and his staff to recruit this kind of athlete to A&M.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.