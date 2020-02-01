Acquah Resets School Record to Wrap Up Texas Tech Invitational

Deborah Acquah eclipsed her own long jump school record as Texas A&M track & field won four events to cap off the Texas Tech Invitational, Saturday at the Sports Performance Complex.

“We we’re ready to run,” said head coach Pat Henry. “It doesn’t make any difference who’s in the lineup. Our people are competitors and the team is competing really well. Those are all really good marks, and I think we would’ve done pretty well if we would’ve kept team scores.”

Acquah’s long-jump mark of 21’ 7.25” (6.58m) added half an inch to her nation-leading mark and her own school indoor record set just over two weeks ago on January 17 at the Ted Nelson Invite.

The Aggies’ 4x400 group of Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange, Bryce Deadmon and Devin Dixon clocked in at 3:02.77, which currently leads the country and rests as the sixth-fastest all-time indoors at Texas A&M. Dixon’s anchor split of 44.91, leaving the competition trailing behind by more than two seconds.

Charokee Young won her collegiate debut in the 800m with a 2:08.38 mark, which is placed as the fifth-fastest time at Texas A&M indoors. Young was trailing at the 400m and 600m split, but a 30.93-second afterburner propelled her to the top spot. Orange placed second in the 800m (1:47.93), which made him the third-best performer and fifth-fastest performance all time in the indoor 800m at A&M.

Mason Corbin and Jake Lamberth both mustered a new personal-record mark of 6’ 10.25” (2.09m) to place first and third the “B” high jump event respectively. Taryn Milton’s debut mark of 20’ 5” (6.22m) secured the gold for the “B” long jump.

The women’s mile relay squad of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Syaira Richardson placed second with a time of 3:33.42, adding another elite time for the Maroon & White.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland to host the two-day Charlie Thomas Invitational on February 7-8.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.