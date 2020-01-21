Acquah named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Deborah Acquah’s school-record mark in the long jump earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors, announced by the league office Tuesday.

“It’s a great honor for [Deborah] Acquah and for our team,” said head coach Pat Henry. “She has big goals for herself this season, and I know she continually challenges herself to get better ”

After falling short of the record by a quarter of an inch last indoor season, Acquah’s leap of 21’6.75” (6.57m) erased Texas A&M’s 22-year-old women’s indoor long jump record by four inches set by Adrien Sawyer (21’ 2.75”, 1998). Her first-place performance helped the Aggies secure the Ted Nelson title on Saturday.

Texas A&M will be back at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium for the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday, January 25th as finals are set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Co-Men’s Runner of the Week: Cameron Miller, Florida

Co-Men’s Runner of the Week: Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Darryl Sullivan, Tennessee

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee

Women’s Runner of the Week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

Co-Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Ellen Ekholm, Kentucky

Co-Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Deborah Acquah, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Semira Killebrew, Florida