Acquah sets A&M long jump record as Aggies sweep Ted Nelson Title

Texas A&M Track & Field won 12 events, highlighted by Deborah Acquah’s obliteration of a 22-year-old school record in the long jump, as the Aggies claimed the men’s and women’s team titles at the Ted Nelson Invitational, Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

“This is our first rehearsal for the big play that comes later on,” said head coach Pat Henry. “That is the way we try to look at it. People came out and did a good job to win in both meets, which is important.”

The men’s team placed atop of the scoreboard with 171 points, followed by Kentucky (143) and Stephen F. Austin (88). The Women’s team recorded a score of 153 followed by Kentucky (125) and UT-Arlington (96).

Acquah’s mark of 21’6.75” (6.57m) set the Texas A&M record by going four inches further than the previous record set back in 1998 by Adrien Sawyer (21’ 2.75”).

“To jump 21’ 6” this early is a win,” Henry said. “She has set some big goals for herself this season. That was a fine jump and I think she has the capability of being a foot better than that before this is all over.”

The men’s 4x400 relay put an exclamation point on the night with a thrilling comeback in the final heat of the night. The leadoff, Roger Ethridge, was bumped out of the track setting the squad back nearly five seconds, but a 45.40 split by Bryce Deadmon brought the Aggies back into contention for the title as Infinite Tucker and Jamal Walton brought home the victory.

Kelsie Warren (Mile, 4:15.15), Cherokee Young (400m, 55:06), Jean Jenkins (800m, 2:15.18) and Ciynamon Stevenson (Triple Jump, 41 3.25) recorded the remainder of the first-place finishes for the women. Eric Caserez (Mile, 4:10.62), Devin Dixon (400m, 47.91), Robert Woodworth (800m, 1:15.63), Zephyr Seagraves (3000m, 8:15.85), Lagarious McQuirter (Long Jump, 24 10.5) and CJ Stevenson (Triple Jump 49 8.25))compiled the victories for the men.

Texas A&M will be back at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium for the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday, January 25th as finals are set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

