Aggie Assistant Bob Starkey makes A STEP UP, Inc. Hall of Fame Class of 2020

A STEP UP, Inc. founded by Johnny and Felicia Allen, is proud to announce the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Presented by Worth Advisors.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 during the Symposium’s Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast from 7:30 am – 9:30 am at the uptown Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. In 2019, A STEP UP, Inc. became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women ‘assistant’ basketball college coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. This year A STEP UP will also ‘honor the past’ by saluting a retired men’s and women’s assistant basketball coach whose body of work as an assistant coach is worthy of recognition and celebration.

The 2020 A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Presented by Worth Advisors Class of 2020:

Bill Brock, Baylor

Al Brown, Retired

Bill Guthridge, North Carolina (*Honored Posthumously)

Karl Hobbs, Rutgers

Jolette Law, South Carolina

Tommy Lloyd, Gonzaga

Kenny Payne, Kentucky

Bob Starkey, Texas A&M

About A STEP UP, Inc. Professional Development Symposiums:

A Step Up (Athletic Symposium to Elevate Professionals & Uplift Performance) is a career building and professional development opportunity for assistant basketball coaches, developed by the husband and wife team of Johnny and Felicia Allen. Its’ mission is to help assistant coaches gain knowledge, discover coaching insights and develop strategies, techniques and tactics to help them reach their full coaching and leadership potential. This marks the 10 Year Anniversary for A STEP UP Symposiums which Educates, Equips, Connects and Inspires College Assistant Basketball Coaches. The inaugural symposium was held in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010. Thereafter, the Symposium moved to Chicago (2011), Dallas (2012), Charlotte (2013), Fort Lauderdale (2014), Charlotte (2015, 2016) and Atlanta (2017, 2018). A STEP UP Inc., also owns two (2) additional Professional Developments that include NEXT LEVEL (for aspiring head coaches with more than 7 years college coaches experience); and the HEAD COACHES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY (for current/former college basketball head coaches). For more information on A STEP UP, Inc., and its Symposiums, visit AStepUpInc.org and follow us on social media: @astepupfha @fhallallen @johnnytallen #astepup2019 #astepuphof19

About the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame presented by Worth Advisors:

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of various Board Members as well a respected coach representing each NCAA Division I, II and III. Selection criteria included:respect among colleagues for high moral character and integrity, made significant contributions to the game and/or teams coached, must be a current College Basketball Assistant Coach or Retired as a College Basketball Assistant Coach who has been a part of winning Championship caliber programs.

