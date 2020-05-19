Aggie Baseball Shines in the Classroom

Texas A&M Baseball registered their highest semester grade-point average on record with a 3.515 mark for Spring 2020.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our guys in dealing with sudden change as a group and focusing all of their efforts on what was in front of them academically and finishing the spring semester so strong,” head coach Rob Childress said. “It is a credit to our guys and certainly our academic support staff led by Mindy Phillips.”

The Maroon & White boasted seven players with 4.0 GPAs for the semester, including Rody Barker, Mason Corbett, Asa Lacy, Joseph Menefee, Christian Roa, Zane Schmidt and Chris Weber.

“The seven guys we had that made a 4.0 this semester just reinforces their focus on being students first and athletes second,” Childress said. “Their hard work is something that makes us all incredibly proud.”

Under the direction of Phillips, the Aggies’ scholastic endeavors have picked up steam in recent years. Most recently, Will Frizzell earned recognition on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 squad.

The Aggies had four players named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020, including Corbett, Alex Magers, Mason Ornelas and Schmidt for completing 15 graded hours with over a 3.75 GPA for the semester.

Mikey Hoehner garnered recognition as a Distinguished Student for completing 15 graded hours with over a 3.50 GPA for the semester.