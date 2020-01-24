Aggie Baseball begins 2020 season

Texas A&M Baseball held their first practice Friday. The Aggies return a lot of experience this year and are ranked 21st in the national preseason rankings.

The Aggies say the ultimate goal is to make it Omaha. But they know it's a grind to get there, especially during these first three weeks of practice.

"(We need) to be focused on the moment. Today, we want to get a little bit better each and every day. Today we've got a gorgeous day, and we need to continue to grow and develop as a team day in and day out," explained head coach Rob Childress. "Obviously Omaha is a goal, but for us we have to continue to grow daily as a team. We've got these three weeks before we open. We're far from a finished product. We just have to get a little better each and every day and have fun doing it," added Childress.

The expectations are high in Aggieland with several veterans returning, including the All-American pitcher, Asa Lacy. The left-handed pitcher will shift from Saturday night duties to the Friday night guy this season.

"Same routine. Mindset's changed a little bit, I've got to be a little more efficient than we were last year. Get deeper in the game so we can save the bullpen a little bit," said Lacy.

"Certainly taking our Saturday guy last year, Asa Lacy, and moving him up to Friday, that's a good feeling. Christian Roa is 100% healthy and has pitched at an incredibly high level since the fall started. It's a good feeling with those two guys at the front-end of your rotation," Childress exclaimed.

The Aggies will start their 2020 season February 14th against Miami Ohio at Olsen Field.