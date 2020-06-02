Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs on KZNE-AM Announced

A pair of iconic performances from Trayveon Williams highlight the Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs sponsored by Texas Ford Dealers on local affiliate The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM this week. Football-starved fans in the Bryan-College Station area can listen to selected classic Texas A&M Football games in their entirety. Classic Re-Airs are scheduled to be broadcast at 6 p.m. each Wednesday and noon on Saturday.

Classic Re-Air #19 | Wednesday, June 3 | 6 p.m.

Game Recap | Dec. 31, 2018

Aggies Roll to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trayveon Williams strolled around the field, his white pants covered in dirt and grass stains, his Gator Bowl hat turned sideways and his MVP trophy secured tightly in his left hand. Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns, smashing a 30-year-old school record and carrying No. 21 Texas A&M to a 52-13 victory against North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl on (Dec. 31, 2018).

Classic Re-Air #20 | Saturday, June 6 | 12 p.m.

Game Recap | Oct. 6, 2018

Texas A&M Outlasts No. 13 Kentucky 20-14 in OT

COLLEGE STATION (AP) -- Trayveon Williams flipped into the end zone on a 10-yard run in overtime to give the Texas A&M a 20-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky on (Oct. 6, 2018). The Wildcats' Miles Butler missed a 43-yard field goal to start overtime, with the ball bouncing back off the crossbar, and the Aggies capitalized with Williams' touchdown run four plays later.