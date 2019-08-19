Aggie Football wraps up preseason camp, Fisher says they're close to having depth chart

Texas A&M wrapped up preseason camp on Monday. They will begin week one game prep against Texas State.

The Aggies got a break from the heat with an indoor practice to finish up camp. On Sunday, the Aggies had their second live-scrimmage this preseason, which head coach Jimbo Fisher says was very physical.

Fisher says they're getting close to having a depth chart for week one. A lot of young guys saw reps, and the battle for back-up quarterback continued during Sunday's scrimmage.

"Both young quarterbacks got a lot of time with the ones and twos, and I did it on purpose. I didn't scrimmage Kellen. Connor got much out of that scenario because I wanted to see them in some really tough situations with some really good people on the other side and how they reacted. I also did that with some of the young backs and linemen and different guys. On defense we did the same thing. At the same time our ones got work. I just wish it was a little more consistent. It was pretty physical for the most part. Both sides had their moments," Fisher commented.