Aggie Gameday - Lamar

KBTX Media's award winning Texas A&M Football pre game show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5-6pm on CW-8 Aggieland Saturday evening and looked ahead to the Aggies 3rd game of the 2019 season against Lamar.

The Aggies eventually won that game 62-3.

Back in 2014 Texas A&M beat the Cardinals 70-3 and are now 2-0 all time against Lamar having outscored them 132-6.

Attached to this story are the segments from the show.

The 16th ranked Aggies will open up SEC play next Saturday at Kyle Field at 2:30 against No. 8 Auburn. The game will be broadcast on CBS and locally on KBTX.

Your Official Aggie Sports Station, KBTX, will get you ready for the game with another edition of Aggie Gameday that will kickoff at 1pm on KBTX and lead into CBS' Saturday college football coverage of Texas A&M and Auburn at 2pm.