Aggie Golf Posts 8-Under Par Round, Stays at 8th in Team Standings at Cabo Collegiate

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team solved the riddle of the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course on Monday but couldn’t make up any ground in the team standing as the Aggies remained in eighth place at the Cabo Collegiate.

The Aggies fired an 8-under par 276 in today’s second round, which was 10 shots better than their first-round effort, but weren’t able to make a move as 11 of the 15 teams in the field turned in under-par rounds. Entering Tuesday’s final round, the Aggies are at 6-under for the tournament, which is nine strokes behind leader Arizona but just four shots out of third place.

Freshman Jimmy Lee, from Mission, Texas, continued his strong play with a 3-under 68 and was tied for 11th on the player leaderboard at 4-under for the tournament. He is three strokes behind the individual leaders – Barclay Brown of Stanford, Johnny Keefer of Baylor and Trevor Werbylo of Arizona – at 7-under par.

All five Aggies were at par or better on Monday. Senior Dan Erickson and sophomore Sam Bennett posted 2-under 69s and junior Walker Lee chipped in a 1-under 70. The Aggies didn’t count redshirt freshman William Paysse’s even par 71.

On the player leaderboard, Walker Lee was tied for 24th, Paysee was tied for 27th, Bennett was tied for 37th and Erickson was tied for 50th.

The Aggies return to action at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday and will be paired with Stanford, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“I thought we ‘ham and egged’ it pretty good today. All five guys were at par or better and we’re always going to be happy with that. We were 10 shots better today than we were yesterday and we closed the gap some. It’s not reflected in the team standings, but we played a lot better. I was really pleased with the effort. The guys fought hard all day and I know they will continue to fight. The wind is supposed to blow tomorrow so that will make the course play harder. If we can put a good score on the board then hopefully we can make a move here. We’re excited for the final round.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Place - Team/Player - Rd. 1 - Rd. 2 - Total

8 - Texas A&M - 286 - 276 - 562

T11 - Jimmy Lee - 70 - 68 - 138

T24 - Walker Lee - 71 - 70 - 141

T27 - William Paysse - 71 - 71 - 142

T37 - Sam Bennett - 74 - 69 - 143

T50 - Dan Erickson - 76 - 69 - 145

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pl. - Team - Scores (To Par)

1 - Arizona - 278 275 553 -15

2 - Vanderbilt - 282 274 556 -12

3 - Arizona State - 281 277 558 -10

T4 - Florida State - 282 277 559 -9

T4 - Stanford - 289 270 559 -9

T6 - Baylor - 278 283 561 -7

T6 - Oklahoma State - 278 283 561 -7

8 - Texas A&M - 286 276 562 -6

9 - Alabama - 288 275 563 -5

10 - Arkansas - 283 282 565 -3

T11 - Ole Miss - 286 290 576 +8

T11 - California - 297 279 576 +8

13 - Houston - 290 290 580 +12

14 - Rice - 291 291 582 +14

15 - LSU - 295 291 586 +18

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action in Mexico at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.