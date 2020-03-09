Aggie Golf Stands in Seventh Place at San Diego Classic

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in seventh place after two rounds of the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic on Monday at the San Diego Country Club.

The Aggies posted rounds of 294 and 287 and were 5-over par after 36 holes. At 1-under, San Francisco takes the lead in Tuesday’s final round and are being chased by Arizona State (E), Tennessee (E), Colorado State (+3), California (+3), San Diego State (+4), the Aggies (+5), BYU (+6), Colorado (+9) and St. Mary’s (+12) to round out the top 10.

Texas A&M was led by senior Dan Erickson, who fired rounds of 72 and 70 and was tied for sixth place at 2-under par. Right behind him was sophomore Sam Bennett with rounds of 73 and 71 and tied for 16th at even-par. Rounding out the Aggies were junior Walker Lee in a tie for 26th (+3, 73-74), freshman Jimmy Lee in a tie for 31st (+4, 76-72) and junior Reese Ramsey in a tie for 76th (+9, 77-76).

Playing as individuals at the Coronado Individual at the Coronado Golf Club, redshirt freshman William Paysse took the day one lead at 4-under par with rounds of 68 and 72, while senior Brandon Smith was tied for second at 3-under with rounds of 67 and 74.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

“We really struggled in the first round, especially with our putting. We hung in there and kept fighting, and they figured things out a little bit in the afternoon. The wind kicked up and that was to our advantage. We made a little move up the board and finished really strong. They fought hard and battled and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they competed. It looks like it will rainy and windy tomorrow which will be to our advantage, and we’ll be trying to reel everybody in.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rds. 1 & 2):

Place - Team/Player - Rd. 1 - Rd. 2 - Total

7 - Texas A&M - 294 - 287 - 581

T6 - Dan Erickson - 72 - 70 - 142

T16 - Sam Bennett - 73 - 71 - 144

T26 - Walker Lee - 73 - 74 - 147

T31 - Jimmy Lee - 76 - 72 - 148

T76 - Reese Ramsey - 77 - 76 - 153

Pl. - Team - Scores (To Par)

1 - San Francisco 291 284 575 -1

T2 - Arizona State 292 284 576 E

T2 - Tennessee 285 291 576 E

T4 - Colorado State 291 288 579 +3

T4 - California 294 285 579 +3

6 - San Diego State 286 294 580 +4

7 - Texas A&M 294 287 581 +5

8 - Brigham Young 290 292 582 +6

9 - Colorado 285 299 584 +8

10 - St. Mary's (Calif.) 300 288 588 +12

11 - Ole Miss 281 308 589 +13

T12 - Long Beach State 292 301 593 +17

T12 - Santa Clara 298 295 593 +17

T12 - Sam Houston State 297 296 593 +17

15 - Arizona 290 304 594 +18

16 - San Diego 300 297 597 +21

17 - Loyola Marymount 302 303 605 +29

18 - UC Davis 302 304 606 +30

19 - Air Force 303 308 611 +35

