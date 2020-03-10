Aggie Golf Takes Fourth at San Diego Classic

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s golf team placed fourth at the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic which concluded Tuesday at the San Diego Country Club.

The Aggies closed with a 6-under par 282 in Tuesday’s final round, which was one of the lowest rounds of the day but couldn’t move up the standings. For the tournament, the Aggies finished at 3-under, which was one shot out of second and five strokes behind champion Tennessee (8-under).

Three Aggies were under par on Tuesday as sophomore Sam Bennett fired a 3-under 69 and senior Dan Erickson and freshman Jimmy Lee carded 2-under 70s. Junior Reese Ramsey was the Aggies’ fourth scorer with a 1-over 73.

On the final player leaderboard, Erickson and Bennett both posted top five finishes. Playing in his home state, Erickson led the way with a fourth-place effort at 4-under with rounds of 72-70-70. Bennett tied for fifth at 3-under with rounds of 73-71-69. Rounding out the Aggies, Jimmy Lee tied for 28th at 2-over (76-72-70), junior Walker Lee tied for 51st at 5-over (73-72-76) and Ramsey tied for 72nd at 10-over (77-76-73).

At the Coronado Individual, redshirt freshman William Paysse tied for third at 3-under (68-72-73) and senior Brandon Smith placed eighth at 1-under (67-74-74).

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“We didn’t get off to a great start, but we hung in there. We actually made some birdies coming down the stretch to put ourselves in a pretty good position, but we just kind of lost it on the last few holes. We had some three-putts on the few holes that really cost us. We just didn’t finish as strong as we usually do. I’m not sure if it would have been enough for us to win, but we definitely should have gotten into the top two and challenge Tennessee a little bit. Overall it was a pretty good tournament.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Place - Team/Player - Rd. 1 - Rd. 2 - Total

4 - Texas A&M - 294 - 285 - 282

4 - Dan Erickson - 72 - 70 - 70

T5 - Sam Bennett - 73 - 71 - 69

T28 - Jimmy Lee - 76 - 72 - 70

T51 - Walker Lee - 73 - 72 - 76

T72 - Reese Ramsey - 77 - 76 - 73

Pl. - Team - Scores (To Par)

1 Tennessee 285 291 280 856 -8

T2 Arizona State 292 284 284 860 -4

T2 San Diego State 286 294 280 860 -4

4 Texas A&M 294 285 282 861 -3

5 California 294 285 283 862 -2

6 San Francisco 291 284 288 863 -1

7 Colorado State 291 289 285 865 +1

8 Brigham Young 290 292 285 867 +3

9 Colorado 285 299 286 870 +6

T10 Ole Miss 281 308 285 874 +10

T10 St. Mary's (Calif.) 300 288 286 874 +10

12 Santa Clara 298 295 282 875 +11

13 San Diego 300 297 280 877 +13

14 Long Beach State 292 301 286 879 +15

15 Arizona 290 304 290 884 +20

16 Sam Houston State 297 296 294 887 +23

17 UC Davis 302 304 292 898 +34

18 Loyola Marymount 302 303 297 902 +38

19 Air Force 303 308 299 910 +46

Next Up:

The Aggies return to action at the Floridian Invitational March 16-17 at the Floridian National Golf Club in Stuart, Fla.