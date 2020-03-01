Aggie Golf Tied for Eighth at Cabo Collegiate

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team turned in a 2-over par 286 and was tied for eighth in the team standings after the first round of the Cabo Collegiate on Sunday at the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course.

A trio of teams grabbed a share of the lead after round one with No. 14 Arizona, No. 25 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Baylor all carding 6-under rounds of 278. Rounding out the top 10 were No. 9 Arizona State (-3), No. 20 Vanderbilt (-2), Florida State (-2), Arkansas (-1), Ole Miss (+2), the Aggies (+2) and Alabama (+4).

Individually, freshman Jimmy Lee led the way with a 1-under par 70 and was tied for 15th. Junior Walker Lee and freshman William Paysee were right behind with even par 70s (t25th), and sophomore Sam Bennett was the Aggies’ fourth scorer with a 3-over 74 (t54th). Senior Dan Erickson was in a tie for 65th with a 5-over 76.

The Aggies return to action at 10 a.m. CT on Monday and will be paired with Alabama, Stanford and Houston.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“It was just a day of missed opportunities. We didn’t take advantage of the par fives, and there are a couple of drive-able par fours that we hit pretty good shots on but couldn’t convert them to birdies. It was just kind of an uninspired day. We didn’t do anything bad, and we didn’t do anything great. It a pretty blah kind of day as far as the golf went. I do think we’re playing pretty good golf and the guys are getting more and more comfortable with the golf course. I expect to see some better scoring over the next two days. We hit the ball fine; and we putt and chipped the ball fine. We’ll have plenty of opportunities to shoot some good scores. I’m looking forward to getting after it and moving up the leaderboard.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place - Team/Player - Rd. 1

T8 Texas A&M 286 (+2)

T15 Jimmy Lee 70 (-1)

T25 Walker Lee 71 (E)

T25 William Paysse 71 (E)

T54 Sam Bennett 74 (+3)

T65 Dan Erickson 76 (+5)

In the Standings:

Place - Team - Total (To Par)

T1 Arizona 278 -6

T1 Oklahoma State 278 -6

T1 Baylor 278 -6

4 Arizona State 281 -3

T5 Vanderbilt 282 -2

T5 Florida State 282 -2

7 Arkansas 283 -1

T8 Ole Miss 286 +2

T8 Texas A&M 286 +2

10 Alabama 288 +4

11 Stanford 289 +5

12 Houston 290 +6

13 Rice 291 +7

14 LSU 295 +11

15 California 297 +13

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action in Mexico at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.