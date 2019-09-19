Aggie Golf gears up for OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational

The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational Friday through Sunday at the North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club.

About the Tournament:

A three-day, 54-hole event, the 2019 OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational begins on Friday and continues through the weekend. Teams will play 18 holes each day, with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The tournament will be held on the 7,205-yard, Par 70 North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins Says:

“This is the best field we will face this fall and Olympia Fields is just an amazing venue. We love this tournament and look forward to playing here every year. The course is really fair and rewards good shots. We’ve had success here in the past and hope to compete for the championship again this year.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

Sam BENNETT So. Madisonville, Texas

Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif.

Josh GLIEGE Sr. Eagle, Idaho

Walker LEE Jr. Houston, Texas

Brandon SMITH Sr. Frisco, Texas

The Field:

The OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational includes several teams ranked among the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches poll including No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Pepperdine, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 16 California, No. 19 Illinois, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Alabama, No. 23 North Carolina, No. 25 Florida, (RV) Florida State, (RV) UNLV, Indiana and Northwestern.

Last Time Out:

The Aggies opened the 2019-20 season with a runner-up effort at the University of Minnesota's Gopher Invitational Sept. 8-9 at the Wingsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn. The Aggies finished the cold and rainy three-round tournament at 2-under par with rounds of 276-287-287, and were just two strokes behind No. 20-ranked Baylor (4-under). Leading the way for the Aggies was senior Dan Erickson, who placed second on the individual leaderboard at 5-under (67-74-67) after firing a 4-under par 67 in the final round.