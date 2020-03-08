Aggie Golfers Continue West Coast Swing at Lamkin San Diego Classic

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s golf team continues its swing through the west coast at the 2020 Lamkin San Diego Classic on the par 72, 7,033-yard San Diego Country Club.

Representing the Aggies are senior Dan Erickson, juniors Walker Lee and Reese Ramsey, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman Jimmy Lee. Additionally, senior Brandon Smith and redshirt freshman William Paysse will compete as individuals in the Coronado Individual.

The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and finish with 18 holes on Tuesday. The tournament will utilize a shotgun start at 10:15 a.m. CT on Monday and 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

“This is our first time to play this tournament and the first trip to California in quite some time. San Diego Country Club is a fantastic venue. The greens are firm and fast so it will be different than anything we’ve seen so far. It’s another strong field but the boys are playing pretty well and I think we’ll be up for the challenge.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

Sam BENNETT - So. Madisonville, Texas

Dan ERICKSON - Sr. Whittier, Calif.

Jimmy LEE - Fr. Mission, Texas

Walker LEE - Jr. Houston, Texas

Reese RAMSEY - Jr. Austin, Texas

William Paysse (Individual) - rFr. Belton, Texas

Brandon Smith (Individual) - Sr. Frisco, Texas

The Field (Golfstat.com rankings as of March 3):

No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 11 Arizona State

No. 18 Brigham Young

No. 19 Colorado State

Also: Air Force, Arizona, California, Colorado, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State, San Diego, San Diego State, San Francisco, Santa Clara, St. Mary's (Calif.), Tennessee, UC Davis

Last Time Out:

LOS CABOS, Mexico – Texas A&M junior golfer Walker Lee scorched the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course with a record-tying 7-under 64 on his way to a one-stroke victory at the 2020 Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3). Already in the midst of a sub-par and bogey-free final round, Lee, from Houston, Texas, closed with a birdie and then an eagle on the final two holes to vault into the lead. It was the first victory of the 2019-20 season for Lee and the third of his career. Lee finished at 8-under for the tournament (71-70-64), just ahead of Stanford's Barclay Brown and Baylor's Johnny Keefer at 7-under. Lee's stellar play helped spark the No. 6 Aggies to a second-place finish behind No. 9 Arizona State in the team standings. The Aggies were the day's biggest movers as they used a 6-under par 278 to vault past six teams from eighth place to second. For the tournament, the Aggies were 12-under, which was eight strokes off the pace set by the Sun Devils, who closed with a 10-under round of 274. The Aggies and Sun Devils were the only teams under par in the final round.

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.