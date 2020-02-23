Aggie Golfers Gear Up for ICON Invitational

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will take on a strong field at the ICON Invitational Monday and Tuesday at the 6,392-yard, par 72 Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club. The tournament is hosted by the University of Houston.

Representing the Aggies will be senior Courtney Dow, juniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.

The Aggies:

Courtney Dow Sr.-3L Frisco, Texas

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio Fr.-HS Madrid, Spain

Amber Park Jr.-2L Allen, Texas

Ava Schwienteck Jr.-2L Magnolia, Texas

Brooke Tyree So.-1L Sulphur, La.

Tournament Format:

54-Hole Tournament • Two Days

Monday • 36 holes • 8 a.m. shotgun start

Tuesday • 18 holes • 8 a.m. shotgun start

The Field (Golfstat ranking as of 2/18):

#1 Texas, #5 Kent State, #20 Virginia Tech, #23 Texas Tech, #32 Houston, #37 Texas A&M, Kennesaw State, North Texas, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA

Last Time Out:

The Texas A&M women's golf team climbed one spot on the final day to finish ninth at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club (Feb. 16-18). With teams playing just nine holes on the final day, the No. 37 Aggies moved ahead of No. 15 Arkansas into ninth with a three-round score of 16-over par 880 to the Razorbacks 17-over 881. The Aggies put four players in the tournament's top 35.

Follow the Action on GolfStat:

