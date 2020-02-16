Aggie Golfers Tied for 7th in Guadalajara

The Texas A&M women’s golf team stands in a tie for seventh after posting a 5-over par 293 in the opening round of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Guadalajara Country Club.

The Aggies were tied with three teams at 5-over – Clemson, Arkansas and Florida. Ahead of the Aggies were Baylor (-3), Stanford (-2), Virginia (-1), LSU (even), South Carolina (+2) and Arizona State (+4). Rounding out the field was California (+8), Tennessee (+9), Maryland (+13) and Michigan (+14).

Leading the way for the Aggies were junior Amber Park and freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who both carded even-par rounds of 72. Park and Fernandez Garcia-Poggio were tied for 18th. Also contributing to the Aggies’ round one score were junior Ava Schwienteck (t31st, +2) and sophomore Brooke Tyree (t39th, +3). LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad grabbed the day one individual lead with a 6-under par 66.

The Aggies will be grouped with Clemson and Florida in Monday’s second round and will tee off at 8 a.m. CT.

The Aggies:

T7 Texas A&M - 293 (+5)

T18 Amber Park (Jr.) - 72 (E)

T18 Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (Fr.) - 72 (E)

T31 Ava Schwienteck (Jr.) - 74 (+2)

T39 Brooke Tyree (So.) - 75 (+3)

T48 Courtney Dow (Sr.) - 76 (+4)

Follow the Action on GolfStat (Link to the right).