Aggie Golfers climb to ninth-place finish at IJGA Collegiate Invitational

The Texas A&M women’s golf team climbed one spot on the final day to finish ninth at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club.

With teams playing just nine holes on the final day, the No. 37 Aggies moved ahead of No. 15 Arkansas into ninth with a three-round score of 16-over par 880 to the Razorbacks 17-over 881. Leading the charge was sophomore Brooke Tyree, who carded a birdie on the 16th hole and then eagled the par 5 18th hole.

The Aggies put four players in the tournament’s top 35 with junior Ava Schwienteck pacing the team in a tie for 23rd at 3-over (74-69-76=219). Tyree tied for 28th at 4-over (75-71-74=220), junior Amber Park tied for 30th at 5-over (72-76-73=221) and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 34th at 6-over (72-74-76=222). Senior Courtney Dow tied for 47th at 10-over (76-74-74=226).

No. 41 Virginia scored the upset victory at 8-under par, followed by No. 18 LSU (-6), No. 5 South Carolina (-1), No. 2 Arizona State (+5), No. 8 Stanford (+7), No. 30 Florida State (+7), No. 25 Baylor (+9), Maryland (+12) and the Aggies. Rounding out the standings were California (+22), Michigan (+22), No. 36 Clemson (+30) and Tennessee (+35)

The Aggies:

Place Team R1 R2 R3 To Par

9th Texas A&M 293 290 297 880

T23 Ava Schwienteck 74 69 76 219

T28 Brooke Tyree 75 71 74 220

T30 Amber Park 72 76 73 221

T34 Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 72 74 76 222

T47 Courtney Dow 76 76 74 226

Next Up for the Aggies:

The Aggies return to action next week at the University of Houston’s Icon Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas Feb. 24-25.