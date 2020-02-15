Aggie Golfers open Spring at IJGA Collegiate

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will open the spring portion of its 2019-20 season at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational Sunday through Tuesday at the 6,437-yard, par 72 Guadalajara Country Club.

Coach Andrea Gaston said:

On getting into the collegiate season-- “It’s always exciting to get the season started and to get the team back into competition. It’s nice for our players to have a break from a long season, yet when you’re in a rhythm you don’t like seeing players take too much time off. Competition is the only way for us to know where we are and find out what we need to work on as the season progresses. I’m glad we are starting in Guadalajara. It’s Lorena Ochoa’s home course and I had the opportunity to take my team there when I was at USC. It will be a great place to start and we anticipate some warm weather!”

On how the fall season went for the Aggies-- “We had a great fall season with some good overall team finishes and some excellent individual performances. (Assistant coach) Kat (Bruner) and I were excited to see some terrific one-day team scores and tying some of the low-scoring records by previous Aggie teams. That showed us that this team is capable of scoring well on a consistent basis. I’m pleased that we are trending upward.”

The Aggies:

Courtney Dow Sr.-3L Frisco, Texas

Blanca Fernández García Poggio Fr.-HS Madrid, Spain

Amber Park Jr.-2L Allen, Texas

Ava Schwienteck Jr.-2L Magnolia, Texas

Brooke Tyree So.-1L Sulphur, La.

IJGA Collegiate Invitational Schedule:

1st Round, Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:15 CST (1st and 10th tees)

2nd Round, Monday, Feb. 16 at 8:15 CST (1st and 10th tees)

3rd Round (first nine holes), Monday, Feb. 16 at 1:15 CST (1st and 10th tees) – remain in 2nd round pairings

3rd Round (final nine holes), Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:15 CST (1st and 10th tees)

Field (Golfstat ranking as of 2/11):

Arizona State (2), Arkansas (15), Baylor (25), California (72), Clemson (36), Florida State (30), LSU (18), Maryland (58), Michigan (49), South Carolina (5), Stanford (8), Tennessee (42), Texas A&M (37), Virginia (41).