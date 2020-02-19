Aggie Golfers set for 44th Annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate

The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team will face a strong field of teams at the 44th Annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate Thursday through Saturday at the par 72, 6,991-yard Wailua Golf Course. The tournament is hosted by the University of Hawai’i.

The Aggies tee off at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday and will be grouped with Utah, UNC-Wilmington and Cal-Irvine. On the scoring team for the Aggies are senior Dan Erickson, junior Walker Lee, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshmen William Paysse and Jimmy Lee. Competing as individuals in the tournament are seniors Brandon Smith and Josh Gliege and junior Reese Ramsey.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

“This trip is circled on the calendar every year. First, we love the course and we always seem to play well here. The field is really good, the weather is fantastic, and we will get in a lot of quality practice. On top of all that, it’s a week in paradise with golf, sun and surf. - pretty tough to beat.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

Walker LEE Jr. Houston, Texas

William PAYSSE rFr. Belton, Texas

Sam BENNETT So. Madisonville, Texas

Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif.

Jimmy LEE Fr. Mission, Texas

*Brandon SMITH Sr. Frisco, Texas

*Reese RAMSEY Jr. Austin, Texas

*Josh GLIEGE Sr. Eagle, Idaho

* Playing as an individual

The Field:

No. 7 Arizona

No. 11 Texas A&M

No. 14 North Carolina

No. 16 Brigham Young

Others: California, Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Illinois, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Northern Colorado, Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, UNC Wilmington, UNLV, Utah, UTEP, Virginia and Washington State.

Historically at the John A. Burns:

The Aggies have won the team crown in Hawai’i twice with victories in 2009 and 2018. Individually, Aggies have claimed championships four times – Andrea Pavan in 2010, John Hurley in 2011 and Chandler Phillips in 2017 and 2018.

Last Time Out:

The Texas A&M men's golf team opened the 2020 portion of its schedule with an impressive victory at the Sea Best Invitational at the TPC at Sawgrass – Dye's Valley Course (Feb. 2-4) in Jacksonville, Fla. After tallying four top five finishes last fall, the Aggies tallied their first team victory of the season with a two-stroke victory over runner-up Florida. Texas A&M carded a final round 6-under par 274, which was the low round of the day, to hold off the Gators and finish the tournament at 13-under par (281-272-274=827).

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.