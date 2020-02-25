Aggie Golfers surge to third-place finish at ICON Invitational

The Texas A&M women’s golf team used a strong final round to vault two spots, including past No. 1 Texas, to a third-place finish at the ICON Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club.

Texas A&M ended the day with a flourish as junior Amber Park holed out from the No. 5 fairway for an eagle-2 on her final hole and senior Courtney Dow posted a birdie on her final hole for a three-shot swing.

“You just have to stay in the moment,” Aggie head coach Andrea Gaston said. “Every shot counts. We started to make some birdies late and then Amber made an eagle to wrap up her round. Those are the difference-makers that can really change the outcome of a tournament. I’m excited for the team. They all really hung in there. I’m proud of Courtney after her rough second round (on Monday). She just played a fantastic 68 and I’m proud of her being able to step up.”

The Aggies fired the second-lowest round of the day with a 5-under par 283 to finish third behind No. 5 Kent State and Purdue. Texas A&M was even par for the tournament with rounds of 291-290-283. The No. 37 Aggies posted head-to-head victories over four teams ranked ahead of them in the Golfstat.com team rankings -- the Longhorns, No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 32 Houston.

“Our ball-striking is as good as anybody’s,” Gaston added. “We need to get more efficient, more confident, but the real key for our team is going to come down to putting. I’m looking forward to working with them and building confidence with them as we head into our spring season. Our goal is to be in the finals at the NCAA Championships, so all we can do is take it one shot at a time.”

Texas A&M had four players finish in the top 20 of the ICON individual standings. Park led the way in a tie for ninth at 1-under (74-72-69), while sophomore Brooke Tyree placed 14th at 1-over (75-69-73), and Dow (74-77-68) and junior Ava Schwienteck (70-76-73) tied for 20th at 3-over. Freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 43rd at 7-over (73-73-77).

Looking up at the Golden Flashes (-10), Boilermakers (-3) and Aggies (Even) in the final team standings were Texas (+2), TCU (+8), North Texas (+9), Tulsa (+11), Houston (+12), Texas Tech (+16), Virginia Tech (+18), SMU (+19), Kennesaw State (+31), UTSA (+35) and Texas State (+43).

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Place Team R1 R2 R3 Total

3 Texas A&M 291 290 283 864

T9 Amber Park 74 72 69 215

14 Brooke Tyree 75 69 73 217

T20 Ava Schwienteck 70 76 73 219

T20 Courtney Dow 74 77 68 219

T43 Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 73 73 77 223

Next Up for the Aggies:

The Aggies will return to action at the University of Georgia’s Liz Murphey College Classic March 20-22 at the UGA Golf Course.