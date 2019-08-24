Aggie Linebacker Anthony Hines III ready for rebound season

Texas A&M Football is just 5 days away from their opening kick-off. The Aggie defense has a very young and talented core, including sophomore linebacker Anthony Hines.

After a stellar freshman campaign in 2017, Hines tore his ACL early in the season against Clemson last year. Hines sat out the rest of last season, and now he says he feels better than ever.

The sophomore linebacker believes he's now a better and stronger player after recovering from his injury.

"It was probably one of the most difficult things I've had to go through. I believe in facing adversity and bouncing back, so I think it really built my character," said Hines

"I think guys truly appreciate what you have because you realize how quick it can be gone and then how much you truly love it. Most of the guys that I've been a part of, and Anthony's one of those guys, they come back better players for the appreciation of the game. Not only how much they love it, but how much the detail of it is important," said Jimbo Fisher.

Hines will start at weak-side linebacker against Texas State. Kickoff is this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.