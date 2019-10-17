Aggie Men’s Golf faces rugged field at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

The No. 11-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will close out its fall schedule against a rugged field of teams at the 2019 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational Friday through Sunday at Lakeside Course (par 72, 7017 yards) of The Golf Club of Georgia.

The Aggies will battle a 14-team field that features four of the nation’s top 10-ranked teams in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, and 12 of the top 50 according to the Oct. 16 edition of the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. It will mark the Aggies’ 10th appearance at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational since the inaugural edition in 2006. The Aggies’ highest finish at the tournament was third at the 2010 GCOG. Last year, the Aggies placed 10th, and Sam Bennett was the team’s top finisher (t21st).

The Aggies tee off at 8:31 a.m. CT on Friday and are grouped with UCLA and Wake Forest.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

“It’s great to be back in Georgia. We play this tournament every year and it’s always a good field of team; but this year might be the strongest it’s ever been. There are so many good teams and the course challenges you, so it’ll take our best effort this year to contend for the victory.”

The Aggies' Lineup:

Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif.

Josh GLIEGE Sr. Eagle, Idaho

Walker LEE Jr Houston, Texas

William PAYSSE rFr. Belton, Texas

Brandon SMITH Sr. Frisco, Texas

The Field:

Host -- Georgia Tech (No. 2), Clemson (No. 15), Duke (No. 7), East Tennessee State, North Carolina (No. 14), Pepperdine (No. 5), Southern California (No. 19), Stanford (No. 21), Tennessee, Texas A&M (No. 11), TCU, UCLA, Virginia and Wake Forest (No. 4).

Last Time Out:

The Aggies tallied their second runner-up finish of the fall season with a second-place effort at the University of North Texas’ Maridoe Intercollegiate Oct. 6-8 at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. Individually, the Aggies were paced by top 10 finishes by junior Walker Lee and senior Brandon Smith. Lee tied for sixth at 6-over, while Smith tied for eighth at 7-over.