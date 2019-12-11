Aggie Men's Swimming cracks Top 5 in CSCAA Poll

The Texas A&M men's swimming team is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation after the latest College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll was released Wednesday. This is the highest team ranking since the 2001 season, when the Mel Nash led Aggies climbed as high as third before sitting in fourth ahead of the post season meets.

"While it's still just an in-season ranking, of course it's always better to be ranked than the alternative," said head coach Jay Holmes. "I'm happy with where we are, but know there is a lot more to be done to get to where we want to be."

A&M has had a strong start to the season as they have claimed wins over then-No. 5 Ohio State, Boston University and Harvard so far, while also finishing first at the annual Art Adamson Invite in late November. Eight Aggies have individually recorded times that rank in the top 30 nationally, while A&M Also ranks in the top five in all five relay events. Senior Adam Koster, junior Mark Theall, Sophomore Shaine Casas and freshman Andres Puente hold top six times in multiple events, as Casas leads the group with the nation's fastest times this season in the 100 back (44.48) and 200 IM (1:40.16)

The Aggies return to action on Monday, Dec. 16 when they travel to San Antonio, Texas to take on Incarnate Word and Trinity University.