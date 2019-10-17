Aggie Men’s Tennis set for Rice Fall Invitational

Texas A&M men’s tennis is set to take on a talented field at the Rice Fall Invitational at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on the campus of Rice University beginning on Friday.

"Coach [Kevin] O’Shea is taking a couple of our younger players to compete this weekend in Houston," head coach Steve Denton said. "We are looking to get a lot of matches and build some confidence for the four guys competing at Rice. All of our guys are fighting for playing time in the spring and this is another opportunity for them to show us what they are capable of.”

Four Aggies made the trek to the Bayou City and are set to open the tournament at 9 a.m. for the first round of the ‘A’ doubles draw. Pranav Kumar and Stefan Storch are set to take on Ryuya Ata and Pascal Lorieul of A&M-Corpus Christi and Austin Abbrat and Guido Marson will oppose Joao Alcantar and Alan Sanson of UTSA.

In the singles draw, Kumar is set to compete against Dennis Boisseau of Incarnate Word, Storch will line up across the net from Marko Galic of Incarnate Word, Abbrat challenges Oliver Valentinsson of Incarnate Word and Marson will play Kyohei Yamanaka of A&M-Corpus Christi.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Rice, Louisiana, Incarnate Word, Laredo College, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas Tech, UTA and UTSA.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.

Rice Fall Invitational

Houston, Texas – George R. Brown Tennis Center

Singles

First Round

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) vs. Dennis Boisseau (UIW)

Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Marko Galic (UIW)

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Oliver Valentinsson (UIW)

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Kyohei Yamanaka (TAMUCC)

Doubles

First Round – Friday, 9 a.m.

Pranav Kumar / Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Ryuya Ata / Pascal Lorieul (TAMUCC)

Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Joao Alcantara / Alan Sanson (UTSA)