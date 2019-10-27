Aggies Recap: Mississippi State

Texas A&M's 49-30 win over Mississippi State on Saturday was a step in the right direction.

"Got ahead in the game, stayed ahead in the game, didn't have a lot of self inflicted wounds," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Offensively things looked good for the Agggies. They started fast, scored 7 touchdowns, were 8 of 11 on third downs, and didn't turn the ball over. They had made some explosive plays.

"If you don't get explosives plays you can't score points. You could move the ball, but you don't score points. I say this all the time, turnovers and explosive plays are as big a factor in winning and losing games now as its ever been," said Fisher.

"Those are our base plays, and I think we just executed them well because it was just slowed down on the field for us. So, I think that we took it for for what it was and executed when the time came," said wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

The offensive effort may have been the best we've seen all season, but the Aggies say it's not the best they can be.

"We still didn't score every single drive. I had about three running reads that I missed today so obviously we can still get better as an offense," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

"Best we can play I don't know yet, but definitely took a step forward in the right direction though I can say that," add Ausbon.

A point of emphasis for A&M has been the offense and defense feeding off of each other. They did that against the Bulldogs, the Aggies created three turnovers all of which turned into points.

"Coach Fisher always talks to us about putting pressure on the other team. I think that's something we did today because when they made mistakes we were able to capitalize from them, so that's big for our team and we have to continue to do that," said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

While the defense had success forcing turnovers, they still gave up big yardage plays.

"It shouldn't have gotten to the point to where they still had confidence at the end, so we just need to work on you know sustaining success," said defensive back Keldrick Carper.

The Aggies take a break from their SEC schedule for a match up with UTSA on Saturday. Kick off is at 11 a.m.