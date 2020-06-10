Aggie Soccer Begins Season Ticket Renewals and New Season Ticket Purchases

Don't miss your chance to be a part of all the exciting Texas A&M soccer action during the upcoming 2020 campaign as season ticket renewals are available through the 12th Man Foundation.

An affordable, family entertainment option, season tickets begin as low as $60 for soccer. Annual per seat contributions are required for some seating areas. Contact the 12th Man Foundation for additional information or to order tickets by calling 888-992-4443 or logging onto www.12thMan.com/tickets.

Along with renewals, new season tickets are also available now to the general public.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Aggie Soccer Club (ASC). Membership options for the ASC, the official booster of Texas A&M soccer, can be secured at www.12thMan.com/ASC. The two primary goals of ASC are to bring Texas A&M soccer supporters closer to the program while providing support for the continued excellence of our outstanding program. The ASC links the community and the Texas A&M soccer team, and provides an opportunity to put the Aggie Network in motion as our student-athletes build life-long relationships within the Aggie community. Aggie soccer is committed to supporting and promoting student-athletes at the highest level. The ASC membership assists in increasing the fundraising efforts and demonstrates team support that directly benefits the soccer program and its student-athletes.

The Maroon & White's 2020 slate features 10 regular-season matches at Ellis Field.

The much-anticipated home opener comes on Friday, August 28 when the Maroon & White host Hawaii. Two days later, the Aggies face Houston to cap off the opening weekend at Ellis Field. The three other non-conference home matches feature teams that finished in the RPI top 64 last season. Texas A&M hosts 2019 Elite Eight participant BYU on September 10. Ol’ Sarge’s charges renew Lone Star State series against TCU (9/13) and Baylor (9/20).

Texas A&M has three in-state rivals on the schedule. It marks the first time the Maroon & White will face three or more Texas teams in the regular season since 2015. The Aggies enter the season with a 37-match unbeaten string against Lone Star State, going 32-0-5 since 2008.

The Aggies' SEC home slate features matches against LSU (9/24), Mississippi State (9/27), Auburn (10/11), South Carolina (10/16) and Florida (10/29).

"I'm excited to be able to host so high quality matches at Ellis Field," Guerrieri said. "Aggieland and Aggie Soccer's 12th Man has earned a wonderful coast-to-coast reputation from soccer coaches, players and fans as having the best game day experience and the best playing surface in the country. So it should be fun for our great fans to have so many fantastic games being played in our home stadium."

Texas A&M concluded their 2019 campaign with a 14-5-3 record. The Aggies registered their 25th straight appearance the NCAA Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round for their 21st consecutive season.

The Maroon & White unofficially start their season Friday, August 7 with an exhibition match against Stephen F. Austin at Ellis Field.