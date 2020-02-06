Aggie Soccer announces spring schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies announced their five-match spring soccer slate featuring four dates at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

“Aggie fans probably view our non-traditional spring season as an off-season with a few home friendly exhibition matches,” Guerrieri said. “But this is a very important time in the soccer calendar of Aggie players and coaches. The spring is a great semester of personal growth and development for our players, and allows our coaches the opportunity to work on details and ideas that will help us in the fall championship segment of the year when we're competing for SEC and NCAA titles.”

The Maroon & White kick off the spring season hosting the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. A week later the Aggies travel to Waco for their lone road trip to face the Baylor Bears on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

After spring break, Texas A&M hosts three Sunday matches. The trio includes Houston Baptist (March 22), TCU (March 29) and LSU (April 5).

“I'm pleased with the challenges our opponents will pose this spring,” Guerrieri said. “All of the teams on our schedule are potential NCAA Tournament foes in November.”

All spring soccer matches are free to the public.

The Aggies ended the season with a 14-5-3 record, after earning their 25th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament – the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

DAY, DATE TIME SITE EVENT

Saturday, Feb. 22 4 p.m. LAMAR ELLIS FIELD

Saturday, Feb. 29 6 p.m. at Baylor Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field | Waco, Texas

Sunday, March 22 2 p.m. HOUSTON BAPTIST ELLIS FIELD

Sunday, March 29 4 p.m. TCU ELLIS FIELD

Sunday, April 5 1 p.m. LSU ELLIS FIELD