Aggie Soccer dominates in the Classroom

Texas A&M Soccer posted the highest semester GPA in team annals with a 3.604 mark for Spring 2020.

“Our soccer student-athletes have always been very serious about their academic and soccer commitments at Texas A&M,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “I’m very proud of each of these young women for their accomplishments in the classroom, especially this semester when their opportunities to be with their professors was severely curtailed. Scoring a team-record 3.6 GPA under such circumstances is remarkable.”

The Maroon & White boasted 12 current and former players with 4.0 GPAs for the semester, including active members Kendall Bates, Kate Colvin, Macie Kolb, Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Ali Russell. Graduates Briana Alston, Grace Cory and Callyn Walton each capped off their scholastic careers with a perfect semester.

“I don’t have the words to describe how happy I am to have had a dozen of our players record a perfect 4.0 GPA,” Guerrieri said. “It is beyond spectacular, especially considering the extra stress on our student-athletes because of the current pandemic. It’s fantastic.”

Under the advisement of Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Support Services Garry Gibson, the Aggies’ scholastic stature has steadily grown in prominence, including five players earning Scholar All-America recognition since 2014.

Last season, the Maroon & White garnered the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award for the eighth consecutive year. Lopez earned recognition as a USC Scholar All-America. Kolb, Lopez and Walton picked up CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 honors.