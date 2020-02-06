Aggie Volleyball announces 2020 spring schedule

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn announced the Aggies' spring competition schedule, highlighted by a home match against Rice, who the Aggies defeated in four sets in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Aggies are slated to have four dates of competition throughout the spring, beginning with the annual F.A.S.T. Collegiate Invitational on Saturday, March 21 at the F.A.S.T. Complex in Houston. For more information on the tournament, click here.

A&M will play host to the Rice Owls on Wednesday, March 25 at Reed Arena. First serve against the Owls, who are coached by Genny (Wood) Volpe, a former standout on the Aggie volleyball team and Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of '95, is slated for 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.

The Aggies hit the road to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, April 4. The match against the defending Big 12 Conference co-champions and NCAA Final Four participants will begin at 11 a.m. from the Ferrell Center.

A&M closes out the spring schedule at Texas on Thursday, April 16. The Longhorns are coming off their third consecutive Big 12 Conference championship and 16th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The match will be played at Gregory Gymnasium and the time will be decided at a later date.

Kuhn returns 11 letterwinners—including five starters—from last year's team that went 23-8 overall and tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with a 13-5 league record.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Texas A&M Spring Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

March 21 (Sat.) at F.A.S.T. Invitational Houston all day

March 25 (Wed.) vs. Rice College Station 6:30 p.m.

April 4 (Sat.) at Baylor Waco 11 a.m.

April 16 (Thurs.) at Texas Austin TBD