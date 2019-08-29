Aggie Volleyball to open season at Cardinal Classic

Texas A&M Volleyball begins the 2019 campaign by taking on Dayton and No. 25 Louisville at the Cardinal Classic Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

The Aggies open the season against Dayton on Friday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. CT before squaring off against host Louisville Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

Texas A&M’s match against Louisville can be seen on the ACC Network with Paul Najjar and Lauren Rust on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

The Aggies are coming off a 17-13 (10-8 SEC) season under first-year head coach Bird Kuhn. A&M returns 11 letterwinners, including senior outside hitter Hollann Hans who led the team in kills with 528 and junior setter Camille Conner who finished the season with 1,263 assists. Texas A&M add six freshmen to the 2019 squad, a Top 27 class ranked by PrepVolleyball.com.

Texas A&M is 32-11 in season openers since 1976 and the Aggies have won eight of their last nine season openers.

A&M and Dayton meet for the first time in program history, while the Aggies hold a 5-1 advantage over Louisville. A&M is 1-0 when playing on the Cardinals’ home court.

Dayton is favored to the A-10 after finishing the 2018 season with a 23-8 overall record and going 12-2 conference play. The Flyers return four starters from last year’s A-10 Championship Team, including 2018 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American setter/right-side hitter Brooke Westbeld.

Louisville enters the 2019 season ranked No. 25 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll. The Cardinals were chosen to finish third in the ACC with senior outside hitter Melanie McHenry making the 2019 ACC Preseason Team.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.