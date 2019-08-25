Aggie Wide Receiver Camron Buckley says Mond has 'stepped-up' as a leader

Texas A&M football kicks-off in four days, and the Aggie offense feels like they can put together a special season. Especially with a more confident and vocal Kellen Mond.

Junior Quarterback Kellen Mond is entering his second year as a starter, so the continuity is something the Aggies will have going into this season that they did not have last season.

Wide Receiver Camron Buckley says he's noticed Mond develop into a stronger leader this year.

"Kellen has stepped up a lot since last year. He wasn't that vocal last year, but we were all still behind him. This year, we had a team meeting, and he stepped up and let us know this year it's going to be different. 'We're going to all buy-in. We need everybody bought-in, and if you're not going to buy-in then we don't need you here cause we want to do something special here at Texas A&M.' After that, you have to respect him for saying that cause he's our quarterback, he's our leader, and we're going to follow him wherever he goes," said Buckley.

Mond will make his 14th consecutive start this Thursday, as the Aggies kick-off their season against Texas State.