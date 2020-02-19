Aggie Women's Swimming & Diving continues competition at SEC Championships

The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team continued competition on day two at SEC Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Auburn's campus. The Aggies saw a number of swimmers set personal bests, as six of the seven individuals competing in finals also recorded NCAA B cut times. As a team, A&M slipped to sixth on the second day of action with 300 points so far in the meet.

"We saw some really good stuff today, but also a couple of little misses here and there," said head coach Steve Bultman. "In the 500 Free, Karling Hemstreet had two great swims and Katie Portz, who was helped out of the pool a year ago because her back was hurting her so bad, set a lifetime best, so that was outstanding. In the 200 IM, Jing [Wen Quah] and Caroline [Theil] set lifetime best times during the day and likely qualified for NCAA Championships.

"We have six more sessions ahead of us. This has historically been one of our weaker sessions, and we usually get better. We just need to get ourselves going in the morning and be ready to compete."

The Aggies started the day with a ninth-place finish in the 200 Free Relay, when sophomore Emma Carlton, senior Golf Sapianchai, freshman Emma Stephenson and senior Raena Eldridge logged a time of 1:29.69. Senior Karling Hemstreet added a seventh-place finish in the 500 Free as she recorded a personal best time of 4:41.25. Senior Katie Portz, who returned from shoulder surgery this season, followed in 11th place with a personal best time of 4:42.54.

The Aggies added key points in the 200 IM with junior Jing Wen Quah placing fifth (1:56.49) and sophomore Caroline Theil less than a second behind her in eighth (1:57.51). Junior Camryn Toney rounded out the 200 IM for A&M with an 18th-place finish (1:57.76). Eldridge (22.63) and Carlton (22.78) wrapped up the day for the Aggies, each adding points in the C final of the 50 Free with times of 22.63 and 22.78, respectively.

“I think we did well today, we had some really good swims,” Eldridge said after the meet. “This isn’t our best day, but I’m excited for the depth we will be able to bring in the next few days. We have a lot of events of ahead of us where we have a bunch of people that have the potential to fill up all the different finals, and that’s should be great for us.”

SEC Championships continue Thursday, Feb. 20 with the 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free and women's 3-meter diving. Prelims are set for 9:30 a.m., with finals beginning at 5:30 p.m. Follow for updates on Twitter, @aggieswimdive.