Aggie Women’s Swimming & Diving finishes sixth at SEC Championships

The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team finished sixth at the 2020 SEC Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Auburn's campus. The five-day event concluded Saturday with the Aggies totaling 851 points. Tennessee claimed the league title with 1,108 points.

Junior Joy Field got the finals started with an 11th-place finish (16:22.09) in the 1650 Free. Senior Karling Hemstreet also added points for A&M in the event as she recorded a collegiate personal-best time of 16:34.24, good for 22nd.

Junior Kara Eisenmann secured 13th in the 200 Back with a time of 1:55.17 and senior Sara Metzsch took 22nd (1:56.84) in the event. Senior Golf Sapianchai set a personal best in the 100 Free as she claimed the 19 spot with a time of 48.96, and classmate Raena Eldridge came in 23rd (49.23).

The Aggies closed out the individual swimming events with three top-20 finishes in the 200 Breast. Sophomore Caroline Theil led the way as she placed 14th with a time of 2:11.75. Senior Victoria Roubique finished atop the C Final and set a new personal best with a time of 2:10.99, while sophomore Kylie Powers rounded out the group in the 19 spot with a time of 2:12.09.

Freshman Alyssa Clairmont advanced to the final in the platform dive and earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 256.20 in her post season debut.

The 400 free relay concluded the SEC Championships as A&M placed ninth when senior Katie Portz, Eldridge, sophomore Emma Carlton and Sapianchai finished ninth with a time of 3:16.64.

A&M will return to the pool for the Speedo Sectionals Feb. 27-March 1, before heading to Athens, Georgia for NCAA Championships March 18-21. The diving team will be back in action March 9-11 at NCAA Zone D Championships in Dallas.