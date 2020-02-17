Aggie baseball with pair of midweek games vs SFA & Prairie View A&M

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies continue their season-opening, 10-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday with games against the SFA Lumberjacks and Prairie View A&M Panthers, respectively, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights.

The games are available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

The Maroon & White seven home runs the opening weekend, including two apiece by Zach DeLoach, Will Frizzell and Logan Sartori. In 2019, the Aggies didn’t smack their seventh home run of the year until the 15th game of the season on March 6. They are already 1/6th of the way to their 2019 season tally of 42 dingers. Texas A&M launched multiple home runs in three consecutive games, a feat they did not accomplish a year ago.

Although grossly overlooked in the various Player of the Week honors distributed throughout the country, DeLoach had a week to remember in the season-opening series. He reached base in 11 of his 14 plate appearances, batting an SEC-best .778 (7-for-9) with seven runs, one double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in the Aggies’ sweep of the Miami RedHawks, ranked No. 33 in the NCBWA poll.

The Aggies look to continue their dominance in February the last seven seasons, logging a 52-5 mark the opening month since 2014, including 3-0 in 2020. Texas A&M is 95-8 in regular-season non-conference home games since 2015, including 3-0 in 2020.

PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY

• $2 Tuesday: $2 hot dogs available from the concession stands

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.

WEDNEDAY

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (3-0) vs. SFA LUMBERJACKS (1-2) and PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PANTHERS (0-4)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS (2019 Stats)

• TUESDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Jr., LHP, 2-1, 4.85 ERA) vs. #27 Reece Easterling (Jr., RHP, Temple College)

• WEDNESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (RFr., LHP, 0-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. • Wednesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Dave South

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (color analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

RANKINGS

Texas A&M – 19 (NCBWA), 20 (D1B), 21 (USAT); SFA & Prairie View A&M – unranked

For the sake of consistency; Texas A&M uses the USA Today Coaches Poll in releases.

SERIES HISTORY

Aggies lead series vs. SFA, 27-1 and series vs. Prairie View A&M, 11-0