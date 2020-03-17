Aggie baseball's short-term future uncertain with collegiate summer league

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday the cancellation of all sports for the remainder of the academic year. As a result, Texas A&M baseball will not be able to finish their season.

The 22nd ranked Aggies were about to start conference play before their season abruptly came to an end. Head Coach Rob Childress says there's still uncertainty whether his athletes will be able to play summer league ball.

"I think that's the next thing that we've got to find out. Is Collegiate Summer League even going to happen? Are they going to try and push it up to May? Are we going to be at a point where all the limitations are stopped? When we get to May, are they going to push the draft to June, are they going to push it back to August? Is it going to be 40 rounds, are they going to scale that back?" Childress questioned. "Everything is so absolutely fluid at this point, so we've just got to take the information as it comes and be best prepared to deal with it," added Childress.

All practices and team meetings are suspended through April 15th as of now.