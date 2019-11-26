Aggie defense confident after performance against Georgia

Texas A&M put up a fight against fourth-ranked Georgia in a slug-fest in Athens. Now their attention turns to the dynamic offense of LSU.

The Tigers lead the S-E-C in scoring and total offense. L-S-U is also the first team in conference history to feature a 4000 yard passer (Joe Burrow) and a 1000 yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire).

It's a tough task for this Aggie defense, but they say they're confident after the way A&M finished the game against fourth-ranked Georgia by only allowing two field goals in the second half.

"I feel pretty confident about it. We created a lot of pressure against Jake Fromm, and Georgia's a good football team. LSU's a good football team too, so we're going to take all the energy that we had against Georgia, put it into our practice and be our best selves on Saturday," explained defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

"I believe that we've taken steps for sure, and we're just going to continue to improve this week in practice. I definitely look forward to seeing how we improve this Saturday," said linebacker Anthony Hines.

Texas A&M's defense currently leads the SEC and ranks sixth in the nation in pass efficiency defense.