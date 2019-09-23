Aggie football relying on player leadership following loss to Auburn

Texas A&M football fell at home over the weekend to now 7th ranked Auburn. The Aggies are now 2-2 on the year heading into this week's match-up against 2-2 Arkansas.

The Aggies are still high in spirits though, led by their player leaders. They know this isn't the start to the season they had hoped for, but they trust the process. This is still a young A&M team that's learning each game, and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says they continue to get better.

The Aggies say they're not letting doubt creep into the locker room. They're focused on fixing their mistakes each week and growing.

Fisher says this team has relied on player leadership to help them through the losses.

"You have to learn to bond together. Frustration can set in. Anything can set in. That's part of sports. There's good and there's bad. The group inside on offense is Aus, it's Kellen. Defensively, one, Buddy Johnson has really evolved into a very good leader," said Fisher.

"I just make sure all the guys are together. We have to still be one and play as a team. We have a goal that we're still trying to achieve. I feel like if I bring energy than the guys will pick up to that, so I just feel like me being myself and being a leader, and if we do what we're supposed to do then we'll be fine," said Johnson

The Aggies also started 2-2 last season. They went on the win 7 of their last 9 games.