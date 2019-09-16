Aggie football shifts focus to conference play

The Texas A&M football team wrapped up their final tune-up before they begin the conference portion of their schedule with a 62-3 blowout win over FCS opponent Lamar. The next test for A&M will be at home against eighth-ranked Auburn.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies were mostly pleased with how they performed Saturday. The defense continued to shine, special teams got going, and a lot of guys on offense saw quality reps.

But now after three weeks, it's time for the Aggies to shift focus to the conference schedule. Texas A&M says the preparation doesn't change, but the atmosphere of SEC games will obviously be bigger.

The Aggies are confident with what they've built upon during non-conference play, and now they're ready for Auburn.

"After week one and week two we were kind of just learning. Week three was our best push forward that we had. There's definitely a lot of areas to improve on but that's every week. I think we're ready to play Auburn. We'll have a whole week of preparation before we start to get going," said offensive lineman Carson Green.

"We're going to have our hands full, we have to play a great game. It's an opening conference game. Those games are very important. It's also an inter-divisional game, which makes that game even more important. If you want to have the goals and aspirations to go where we want to go, we have to play. This is going to be one heck of a test for us. I'm looking forward to watching our kids practice, prepare, and get ready to play," said Fisher.

The Aggies and Tigers will play for the tenth time on Saturday. Texas A&M leads the all-time series 5-4.