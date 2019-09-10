Aggie football team staying positive

The Texas A&M football team is staying positive and learning from their mistakes after falling to Clemson 24-10. The Aggies have a lot to look at heading into their home game against Lamar this Saturday.

But head coach Jimbo Fisher says there's a lot of positives to take away from last week.

Of course you're never satisfied with a loss... The offense understands there were a few dropped balls and plays that should have been made.

Learn from it and move on. That's the theme heading into Lamar. Coach Fisher is still confident this is an elite football team with great potential... and even with a 14 point loss... There were several things Fisher says went well on Saturday...

<"Competitiveness, physicality, the opportunities to make those plays on offense and defense. There were plays to be made all over. We didn't execute it well enough, but we're right there eyeball to eyeball. We said all these mistakes we made and the score was 24-10 in the football game against the number one team in the country on the road with a lot of very young players. I feel very comfortable about this team. It's just a matter of us having the experience to make those critical plays.">

After Saturday - A&M has scored double-digit points in 42 straight games...