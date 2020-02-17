Aggie golfers stand 10th at IJGA Collegiate

The Texas A&M women’s golf team stands in 10th place entering Tuesday’s final nine holes of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club.

The Aggies fired a 2-over par round of 290 in the second round and then were 5-over in the first nine holes of the third and final round on Monday. Entering the final day, the Aggies are 12-over par for the tournament and trail LSU (-12), South Carolina (-3), Virginia (-3), Arizona State (-1), Baylor (+3), Florida State (+4), Stanford (+6), Maryland (+6) and Arkansas (+10). Behind the Aggies are California (+20), Tennessee (+23), Michigan (+23) and Clemson (+24).

Leading the way for the Aggies was junior Ava Schwienteck, who was tied for 19th at 1-over. Schwienteck fired a sparkling 3-under 69 in the second round and was 2-over on the first nine of the third round. In her second round, Schwienteck reeled off five birdies on the back nine.

Rounding out the Aggies were freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (t30th, +3), junior Amber Park (t33rd, +4), sophomore Brooke Tyree (t33rd, +4) and senior Courtney Dow (t53rd, +10).